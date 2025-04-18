Tim David clobbers Harpreet Brar for three consecutive sixes to bring up a fighting half-century in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order batter Tim David clobbered Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar for three consecutive maximums in the last over of RCB's batting innings. The two teams clashed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.
Tim David walked out to the middle with the score on board reading 33/5 in the seventh over after Krunal Pandya's dismissal. He had seen wickets fall around him like nine pins, having seen the score slip to 42/7 in no time, and his side looking in real trouble.
However, the stocky Australian batted till the end of the innings, scoring boundaries at will and stitching short but handy partnerships with the lower-order batters. David hadn't got a run in the first three balls of the over. Then, he hit Brar over long off, deep midwicket, and over deep point for three consecutive maximums.
Take a look at the onslaught below:
On the last ball of the over, Tim David picked up two runs to register his maiden IPL half-century in 26 deliveries. Thanks to the efforts of the 29-year-old, RCB managed to register 95/9 at the end of their 14 overs.
RCB strike twice inside the powerplay, send back both PBKS openers
Chasing 96 runs for a second win on the trot, Punjab Kings managed to get a few boundaries under their belt. However, in the third over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh (13 off 8) skied the ball up in the air, which was taken well by Tim David.
Tim David was needed in the field yet again as the Australian was once again involved. This time, he took a catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya (16 off 11) off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. At the end of the powerplay, PBKS scored 33/2 at the end of the four-over powerplay.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS