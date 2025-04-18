  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Tim David clobbers Harpreet Brar for three consecutive sixes to bring up a fighting half-century in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Tim David clobbers Harpreet Brar for three consecutive sixes to bring up a fighting half-century in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Apr 18, 2025 23:50 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Tim David smashed Harpreet Brar for three sixes in the last over - Source: Getty

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order batter Tim David clobbered Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar for three consecutive maximums in the last over of RCB's batting innings. The two teams clashed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.

Ad

Tim David walked out to the middle with the score on board reading 33/5 in the seventh over after Krunal Pandya's dismissal. He had seen wickets fall around him like nine pins, having seen the score slip to 42/7 in no time, and his side looking in real trouble.

However, the stocky Australian batted till the end of the innings, scoring boundaries at will and stitching short but handy partnerships with the lower-order batters. David hadn't got a run in the first three balls of the over. Then, he hit Brar over long off, deep midwicket, and over deep point for three consecutive maximums.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the onslaught below:

Ad

On the last ball of the over, Tim David picked up two runs to register his maiden IPL half-century in 26 deliveries. Thanks to the efforts of the 29-year-old, RCB managed to register 95/9 at the end of their 14 overs.

RCB strike twice inside the powerplay, send back both PBKS openers

Tim David (on ground) takes the catch of the Prabhsimran Singh - Source: Getty
Tim David (on ground) takes the catch of the Prabhsimran Singh - Source: Getty

Chasing 96 runs for a second win on the trot, Punjab Kings managed to get a few boundaries under their belt. However, in the third over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh (13 off 8) skied the ball up in the air, which was taken well by Tim David.

Tim David was needed in the field yet again as the Australian was once again involved. This time, he took a catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya (16 off 11) off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. At the end of the powerplay, PBKS scored 33/2 at the end of the four-over powerplay.

About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications