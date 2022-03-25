"Timing of MS Dhoni's decision surprising, should have done it after IPL 2022" - Rajkumar Sharma

Former Delhi Ranji Trophy cricketer Rajkumar Sharma feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni chose the wrong time to step down from the captaincy. The franchise announced on Thursday, March 24, that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would replace Dhoni as their new captain.

Many believe the move would be great for Jadeja as MS Dhoni will be around to groom him at least this season. However, Rajkumar Sharma believes the 40-year-old was good enough to carry on as CSK skipper for at least one more season.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', here's what Sharma, who is Virat Kohli's childhood coach, had to say about MS Dhoni's sudden decision:

"The timing of Dhoni's decision is definitely surprising. He could have announced it sometime before the beginning of the IPL or he could have stepped down after this IPL. So I am a bit surprised that he gave everyone a surprise just before the match that he won't lead the team."

He added:

"According to me if he would have left the captaincy after completing this IPL, then it would have been better."

Tough job to fill MS Dhoni's shoes at CSK: Rajkumar Sharma

MS Dhoni is the second-most successful captain in the history of the IPL, having won four titles with CSK. The legacy that he has left behind will be difficult to match, according to Rajkumar Sharma.

The 56-year-old also stressed on how Dhoni managed to groom some of his players at CSK, who then went on to be successful for India. He stated:

"Dhoni has made a huge contribution to CSK and has been a terrific leader. He groomed his players like Mohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur to go on and play for India. It will definitely be a tough job to fill his shoes because one cannot easily find a captain like him."

CSK will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, March 26, in the first match of the tournament.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra