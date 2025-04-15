"To bring some refreshments for other players" - Kris Srikkanth's brutal dig at CSK player after win vs LSG in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth recently took a brutal dig at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Vijay Shankar. He opined that the player didn't deserve to be part of the team's playing XI in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Srikkanth's comments came following CSK's five-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14. Shankar struggled to get going in the contest, scoring just nine runs from eight balls.

Following the game, a fan asked Srikkanth on X if CSK needed Shankar in the side. The 65-year-old suggested that the all-rounder should only be used to carry refreshments for the other players.

Srikkanth wrote via X:

"Yes to bring some refreshments for the other players."

It is worth mentioning that Vijay Shankar was roped in by the Chennai-based franchise for t ₹1.20 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He has scored 118 runs across five innings at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 129.67.

"Bring in the other guys" - Krishnamachari Srikkanth unhappy with CSK batter Rahul Tripathi's performance in IPL 2025

Vijay Shankar wasn't the only CSK player to face Krishnamachari Srikkanth's wrath. The cricketer-turned-commentator also reckoned that top-oder batter Rahul Tripathi should be dropped from the side.

On being asked a question about Tripathi, Srikkanth stated that Chennai should replace him with the ones sitting on the bench. He wrote on X:

"Bring in the other guys on the bench."

Chennai acquired Tripathi's services for ₹3.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the dynamic batter has struggled to find his form so far this season, chalking up just 55 runs from five outings at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 96.49.

Tripathi took a fantastic running catch against LSG but failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the run chase. He scored nine runs off 10 deliveries before perishing to Ravi Bishnoi.

Chennai have two wins to their name in seven fixtures and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

