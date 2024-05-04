To criticize Virat Kohli without any reason is not fair: Wasim Akram slams strike-rate debate over RCB batter [SK Match Ki Baat Exclusive]

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has termed the criticism of Virat Kohli over his strike rate in IPL 2024 as unreasonable and unfair. Akram said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter has been doing what's expected of him in IPL 2024, but the others in the team also need to rise to the challenge.

Kohli is the second-leading run-getter in IPL 2024, having smashed 500 runs in 10 innings at an average of 71.43 and a strike rate of 147.49. The 35-year-old has one hundred and four fifties in IPL 2024. Despite his excellent performances, there has been some criticism of the batter over his strike rate.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Match Ki Baat, Akram dismissed all the negativity around Kohli's performance as an unnecessary debate. According to him, his strike rate is being debated only because RCB are having another poor IPL season.

"If a batter is scoring 100 at a strike rate of 150, then it's fine. If the team was winning, there wouldn't have been criticism, but they are again in last position. When Kohli was captain, the pressure was on. Now, he is not the captain, still there is pressure on him," Akram opined.

"He is scoring runs in one game after the other, but one person cannot win you matches. The entire team has to do it. To criticize him without any reason is not fair," the Pakistan legend went on to add.

The 57-year-old also urged Bengaluru to conduct a thorough analysis as to why they have been consistently poor in the IPL even after 16 years. Despite Kohli's heroics, RCB are last in the IPL 2024 points table, with only three wins in 10 matches.

"He is a role model of this generation on and off the field" - Wasim Akram hails Virat Kohli

During the discussion on Sportskeeda's Match Ki Baat, Akram was asked what he likes about Kohli the most. He replied by terming the RCB star as a role model of the present generation:

"He is a role model of this generation on and off the field. Be it fitness, performance, consistency, followers, social media, he is just incredible. He talks well; he is a natural, born leader and a match-winner."

Kohli, 35, is the all-time leading run-getter in the IPL. In 247 matches, he has smashed 7,763 runs at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 131.02, with eight hundreds and 54 fifties.

