"Told him not to try to imitate Vaibhav" - Ayush Mhatre's father gives stunning advice after RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre's father, Yogesh, advised his son not to imitate the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi amid the ongoing IPL season. RR acquired Suryavanshi when he was just 13 at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹1.1 crores, sending shockwaves around the cricketing world.
After sitting out the initial games, the teenager finally got the opportunity to open the batting for RR after Sanju Samson's injury. Following impressive cameos in his first two games, Suryavanshi took everyone's breath away with a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in his third IPL outing.
The 14-year-old scored 101 off 38 deliveries, becoming the fastest Indian to reach an IPL century off a mere 35 balls. He also became the youngest batter to score a T20 century across levels.
Meanwhile, Mhatre came in as a replacement for injured CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad halfway through the season. Yet, at just 17, he produced an incredible batting display in CSK's most recent game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 94 off 48 deliveries.
Talking about his son's comparisons with Suryavanshi, Yogesh Mhatre told Mid Day (via India Today):
"I've told Ayush that he and Vaibhav are two very different batsmen and that if someone compares him with Vaibhav, he should not keep that in mind. I have also told him not to try to imitate Vaibhav or look to score a century like him. I believe there is absolutely no need for Ayush to take any pressure upon himself and try to do big things. He has a long way to go."
Mhatre has impressed in his first four outings for CSK with an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 185.22.
Ayush Mhatre's father reveals MS Dhoni's message to his son after RCB clash
Yogesh Mhatre revealed CSK skipper MS Dhoni's message to his son after the breathtaking 94 against RCB. Mhatre smashed nine boundaries and five maximums in an innings that seamlessly mixed elegance and power.
Unfortunately for the 17-year-old, his brilliant knock was in vain as CSK lost a thrilling encounter by two runs.
"Dhoni calmly said to Ayush, 'Well played. Aage isi tarah achha karte rehna hai' [in future you have to keep performing well just like this]. It may have been just a few words but, coming from Dhoni, who Ayush respects immensely, the words mean a lot. It felt that Dhoni was showing belief in Ayush's ability by entrusting him with an important responsibility going forward," said Yogesh (via the aforementioned source).
Mhatre's knock was a rare bright spot in CSK's otherwise dismal season. The Men in Yellow sit at the bottom of the table with only two wins in 11 matches, having already been eliminated from playoff contention.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS