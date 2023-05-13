"Toli Chauki mein Virat Kohli aaya hai"- When Virat Kohli surprised Mohammed Siraj by visiting his house

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj shares a great bond with star batter Virat Kohli and the friendship between the two has just continued to grow over the years. The duo have shared the dressing room both for India and for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

One such memory was when Siraj had bought a new house and had invited Kohli and the entire RCB team for dinner. While Kohli initially told him that he wouldn't be able to come due to back spasm, the former Indian captain showed up in the end and Siraj gave him an emotional hug

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Mohammed Siraj said while recalling that incident involving Virat Kohli:

"When I was selected in the IPL for the first time, I had decided I would buy a house to keep my family happy. I also called Virat bhaiya and the team to my new house. Initially, he said that back spasm and he won't be able to come. But on the day when I opened the door and I saw Virat bhaiya, I was so happy that I ran towards him and hugged him. I told everyone 'Toli Chauki mein Virat Kohli aaya hai.'"

Mohammed Siraj had no clue who had bought him in the IPL auction

Mohammed Siraj was just one of those fast bowlers who wanted a chance to prove his mettle at a higher level and was thus waiting patiently for his name to pop up during the IPL mega auction in 2018.

After an intense bidding war, it was RCB who bagged his services for INR 2.6 crore. However, Siraj had no clue who had picked him as he realized it only when he was swarmed by reporters.

On this, he stated:

"When my name came in the auction, for ten seconds, nobody raised the padel. Then I saw RCB raised it and I was so happy that I went out for a ride. I didn't even see who bid next. Then later when reporters congratulated me for being picked for INR 2.6 crore, I just saw left and right and I couldn't believe. I didn't even know which team I was playing for, just was so happy to get a chance to prove myself."

Mohammed Siraj's improvement at RCB earned him a retention ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has grown into an incredibly important bowler for the franchise now.

Poll : 0 votes