"Toota hai Lanning ki captaincy ka ghamand!!"- Top 10 funny memes from the final of WPL 2023 as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy on Sunday, March 26, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first in the pressure game. Issy Wong delivered a triple blow to Delhi in the powerplay by dismissing Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Experienced batters Meg Lanning (35) and Marizanne Kapp (18) tried to resurrect the innings after the top-order collapsed. However, both could not convert their starts.

Mumbai spinners Hayley Matthews (3/5) and Amelia Kerr (2/18) bowled wonderful spells to reduce DC to 79/9 in 16 overs. Shikha Pandey (27* off 17 balls) and Radha Yadav (27* off 12 balls) played blazing cameos at the end to power Delhi Capitals to 131/9.

In response, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians got off to a poor start by losing both openers cheaply inside four overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Kaur (37) took their side ahead with a sensible partnership that began slowly but gathered pace as the innings progressed.

However, Harmanpreet's run-out dismissal in the 17th over brought DC back into the game. Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) held her composure in a crunch situation and saw her side home in the final over with a boundary. Amelia Kerr (14*) chipped in with a vital cameo to support her.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, MI all-rounder Amelia Kerr reflected on the memorable victory, saying:

"I guess that is what you train for, for those moments. You want to step up in those moments and you want to go back to your best gameplan. Nice when it comes off, it came off today."

She added:

"(On handling the pressure) It is just about getting in the zone and remain focussed. As soon as that ball is bowled, you have to remain in the zone. Charlotte is one of the best coaches I have ever worked with. She has taken teams to finals but had not gotten over the line. To do that for her is so pleasing and emotional for us."

MI vs DC WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the summit clash of the inaugural WPL between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions to the same through hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Radha🧣 @radhalathgupta WPL umpires analysing anything against MI WPL umpires analysing anything against MI https://t.co/uJ2K4LKdXQ

Poll : 0 votes