Top 10 funny memes as Team India batter KL Rahul marries Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty

Team India batter KL Rahul married Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Monday (January 23). After the couple got hitched, the bride's father Suniel Shetty conveyed the news to the outside world with an announcement through media outlets.

Rahul was last seen in action during the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. There were doubts regarding his place in the playing XI going into the series, however, the 30-year-old batter gave a fitting reply to all the naysayers by playing crucial match-winning knocks in the series. He took a break from the ongoing New Zealand series for his wedding ceremony.

Rahul and Athiya gave their ardent fans the first glimpse of their nuptials by sharing photos on their official Instagram handles. The couple looked fabulous together while performing the rituals. They posted the following and captioned it:

"In your light, I learn how to love…”

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Indian cricket fans took note of KL Rahul's wedding ceremony on Monday and wished him well in unique ways by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes:

#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding When Athiya asks for a honeymoon in April When Athiya asks for a honeymoon in April#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding https://t.co/LvKurZzVhH

Congratulations KL Rahul and Athiya

#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding Team India members at KL Wedding.Congratulations KL Rahul and Athiya Team India members at KL Wedding. Congratulations KL Rahul and Athiya 💐#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding https://t.co/hDStJItw4X

"If you look just at his one-day numbers in the middle order, they are absolutely first-class" - Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer opined that KL Rahul established himself as the first-choice wicket-keeper batter in the Indian ODI playing XI in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He supported his views by highlighting Rahul's stellar record while batting in the middle-order in the ODI format.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo about Rahul's performances in ODI cricket, Jaffer said:

"If KL Rahul continues to keep wickets, it is difficult to even touch him. Rishabh Pant is the one who can challenge him for that spot once he is fit."

"But at the moment it is difficult to think beyond Rahul at No. 5. Other formats often get dragged in the conversation, but if you look just at his one-day numbers in the middle order, they are absolutely first-class."

