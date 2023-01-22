South Indian cuisine, MS Dhoni invited: 5 things you need to know about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding

Indian cricketer KL Rahul will get married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Monday (January 23). The star Indian player requested a break from the BCCI for his marriage, which was granted by the board.

Hence, Rahul is not a part of the Indian squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for a long time. During the previous IPL season, Athiya cheered for Rahul at the stadiums, wearing the Lucknow Super Giants. Even Athiya's family members were present at the venues.

Cricket and Bollywood's relationship is not new in India. Many Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others fell in love with Bollywood actresses. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will ba new addition to the list.

Before the two celebrities get hitched, here are five things you need to know about their wedding.

#1 Where will Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get married?

According to ETimes, Athiya Shetty wanted a low-key wedding. Her father Suniel Shetty thus planned for the wedding to take place at their mansion in Khandala named 'Jahaan'.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding ceremony will happen tomorrow at the mansion with attendance of limited guests.

#2 Which cricketers have been invited to Rahul's wedding?

As per Zee News, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni are expected to be present for the grand occasion. Even Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood are likely to be there because Mayank is best friends with Rahul.

Key Indian cricketers will be busy due to the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore. The match starts at 1:30 PM on January 24, which is why it will be hectic for the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to travel to Khandala and then travel to Indore for the third ODI against New Zealand.

#3 Which Bollywood celebrities have been invited to Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding?

As per InsideSport, not too many Bollywood celebrities have received the invitation to the wedding. A source close to the couple stated:

"Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding is going to be a low-key affair. No one from the film industry is invited except for the couple’s close friends and family members."

#4 Menu for Rahul and Athiya's wedding

Food has always been one of the topics of discussion at Indian weddings. ETimes reported that the feast at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding will majorly consist of south Indian cuisine.

Following the South Indian traditions, guests will be served food items on banana leaves.

#5 Grand reception planned post-wedding

While the star Indian cricketers will miss Rahul's wedding because of the series against New Zealand, they will likely be in attendance for the grand reception. As per ETimes, more than 3,000 guests have been invited to the big red carpet event.

The sangeet ceremony of their wedding took place on Sunday, where the likes of Rohan Shreshta, Varun Aaron and Gippy Grewal were among the guests.

