"Training in military must have helped him" - Ex-India cricketer in awe of MS Dhoni's direct hit to run out Abdul Samad in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar was in awe of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni during his side’s IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the legendary wicketkeeper as he nailed a direct hit at the non-striker’s end.

Ad

The 52-year-old also jokingly mentioned that the dismissal wasn’t restricted to training solely in the cricket field, but also to his learning with the military. Notably, Dhoni is a lieutenant colonel in the territorial army.

Sanjay Bangar jokingly said on JioHotstar during the mid-match show:

“To make the run out happen, it has something to do apart from cricket. Probably training in the military must have helped him, throwing that grenade, going into the enemy territory.”

Ad

Trending

The remarks came as Dhoni made an accurate underarm throw towards the non-striker’s end to dismiss Abdul Samad off a wide delivery from Matheesha Pathirana in the 20th over. The batter didn’t even wait for the official decision before making his walk back to the pavilion. The replays showed he was well short of his crease.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MS Dhoni turns back the clock with his wicketkeeping brilliance vs LSG in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni produced a blockbuster show behind the stumps, much to the delight of a sea of yellow in Lucknow. The 43-year-old combined with Ravindra Jadeja to stump Ayush Badoni before producing the direct hit to catch Abdul Samad short of his ground. He also took a sky-high catch to end Rishabh Pant’s heroics.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The right-hander will now want to deliver with the bat as the Super Kings look to return to winning ways after losing five games on the trot. He took over the captaincy duty in the previous game after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Batting first, LSG put up 166/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 63 off 49 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets each for CSK.

Follow the LSG vs CSK 2025 clash live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More