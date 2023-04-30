"Treated him as if he was just an average junior leg spinner" - Michael Vaughan on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's onslaught against Rashid Khan

Michael Vaughan recently pointed out how Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz took star leg spinner Rashid Khan to the cleaners in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

The former England captain suggested that Gurbaz's onslaught made Rashid look like a rookie spinner. He noted that the swashbuckling batter played some wonderful strokes all around the ground off his Afghan teammate's bowling.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan remarked:

"Rahmanullah Gurbaz was magnificent today. He just took them on. His teammate, Rashid Khan, he treated him as if he was just an average junior leg spinner. He hit him to all parts, that was great to see."

Gurbaz was added to the KKR playing XI in place of Jason Roy, who had to sit out due to a back spasm. The keeper-batter grabbed the opportunity with both hands, hitting a spectacular half-century.

The 21-year-old scored 81 runs off just 39 deliveries, including 30 runs off 11 balls off Rashid Khan's bowling.

However, the batter's heroics went in vain as Kolkata ultimately suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat.

"That's a destructive opening partnership" - Michael Vaughan wants KKR to play Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy together

Michael Vaughan further stated that Rahmanullah Gurbaz should continue to be a part of KKR's starting XI even after Jason Roy makes his return.

He suggested that the Kolkata team management should consider opening the batting with Gurbaz and Roy. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons that having the two power-hitters at the top will benefit the team immensely, adding:

"They [Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz] go out together. They go as an opening combination and they both play the same way. You've got double trouble with both going at the same time. That's a destructive opening partnership."

The Nitish Rana-led side are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. With just three wins from their nine outings, they are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2023 points table.

Poll : 0 votes