IPL 2021: Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Jimmy Neesham arrive in Chennai to join the Mumbai Indians camp

The Kiwi trio of Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Jimmy Neesham will be joining the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament.

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham featured in the Bangladesh ODI series as both helped the Kiwi side win the series 3-0. Trent Boult was the third-highest wicket-taker with 5 scalps to his name while Jimmy Neesham topped the bowling charts as he took 7 wickets, the most among both sides, with career-best figures of 5/27 next to his name in the last match of the series.

Adam Milne featured in the T20Is as the pacer made a memorable comeback, picking up 3 wickets in the two games he played in the series. The pacer looked in fine touch on his national comeback and will be hoping to carry the same form into the league.

The Mumbai-based franchise took to the social media platforms to announce the arrival of the Kiwi stars with this post

Both Trent Boult and Adam Milne will be playing their second season at Mumbai Indians

Both Trent Boult and Adam Milne have played for the Black Caps and will be re-united at playing at the Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult enjoyed a successful run with the Mumbai Indians last season. The seasoned Kiwi paceman had a successful tournament last season as he took 25 wickets in 15 games at an astonishing average of 18.25. He was also third on the list of the highest wicket-takers of the season, behind the eventual purple cap winner, Kagiso Rabada, and his counterpart at the Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai has a lethal bowling attack in Bumrah and Boult and the likes of Neesham and Milne might have to wait for their chance to break into the starting eleven.

However, what can be said for sure is that the high level of competition in the squad will raise the level of the game in the MI team.

Advertisement

Adam Milne has played in the IPL before, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. The defending champions purchased the Kiwi pacer for 3.2 crores at the auction. He has only played 4 games in IPL before, picking up 5 wickets, and will be itching to start and make a place for himself in the playing XI.

The Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on the 9th of April in Chennai.