Trent Boult knocks over Phil Salt with an absolute peach in the first over of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult removed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Phil Salt with a beautiful inswinging delivery, knocking his leg stump down. He give his side the ideal start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7.

The Englishman got RCB off to a rollicking start with a boundary through the cover region off the first ball of the innings. But Boult had the last laugh in the duel, as he got the next ball to swing back into the right-hander and Salt missed the ball while trying to flick to the leg side.

Watch the clip here:

Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. The all-rounder felt that dew could play a part later in the match, which contributed to him opting to chase.

"We are gonna bowl first. This looks like a good track, dew might come in later. When the wicket is cool, it stays good. When dew comes, it gets better. It always plays well for both teams" Pandya said at the toss," he said Via Cricbuzz.

Jasprit Bumrah makes comeback for MI; Rohit included in impact sub list

Hardik Pandya confirmed the return of Jasprit Bumrah at the toss, marking his first appearance in any form of cricket for over three months. The 31-year-old came on to bowl in the fourth over of the RCB innings and conceded 10 runs, that included a six from Virat Kohli.

Also making a comeback was Rohit Sharma, who was included in the Impact Sub players list. The 37-year-old did not feature in MI's match against the Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury.

"A lot of runs are scored, and teams look to follow the others in the contest, but we believe we should play according to the situation, and we should be in a good position. Rohit got hit on the knee and missed outip," Hardik Pandya said during the toss on Friday.

MI had won just one out of their three matches in the tournament so far while RCB had won two out of three matches, heading into this game.

At the time of writing, RCB had reached 81/1 in seven overs with Kohli unbeaten on 42 fro 23 balls and Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten on 34 from 17 balls.

