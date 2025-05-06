Trent Boult removes Sai Sudharsan for 5 with a corker of a delivery in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult produced a peach of a delivery to remove the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan in their IPL 2025 showdown. The two sides are battling it out in Match 56 of the season on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The breakthrough came on the second ball of the second over of GT’s innings. Boult delivered a full-pitched ball with just enough movement away from the left-hander. Sudharsan was drawn into the shot and managed only a faint edge through to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton, who made no mistake behind the stumps.
The 23-year-old was dismissed for a run-a-ball five, leaving GT at 6/1 after 1.2 overs. Watch the video of the wicket here:
Chasing 156, after the fall of Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have tried to get a move on. At the time of writing, GT were 19/1 after four overs, with Shubman on nine and Buttler on three.
GT bowlers bounce back in the second half of the innings to restrict MI to 155
After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians suffered an early blow as opener Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for just two in the opening over by Mohammed Siraj. Not long after, Rohit Sharma followed, falling to Arshad Khan for seven in the fourth over.
Gujarat Titans were sloppy in the field, dropping four catches — two each of Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks — allowing MI to recover and reach 89/2 at the halfway mark. The 71-run stand between the pair was eventually broken in the 11th over when Suryakumar was dismissed for 35, followed by Jacks' departure in the next over after a well-made 53 off 35 balls.
The middle order faltered, as Hardik Pandya (1), Tilak Varma (7), and Naman Dhir (7) failed to make an impact, with MI collapsing from 97/2 to 123/7. A late cameo from Corbin Bosch, who scored 27 off 22 balls, helped MI finish at 155/8.
