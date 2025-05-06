Ryan Rickelton hits one straight to cover as Mohammed Siraj strikes in the first over of MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Mohammed Siraj gave his team an ideal start by dismissing Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton in the very first over of the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match is being played on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rickelton got off the mark confidently, pushing the first delivery towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs. However, Siraj followed it up with a pitched-up delivery outside off. The left-hander checked his drive but ended up playing it in the air towards cover, where Sai Sudharsan took a sharp low catch diving forward, giving GT an early breakthrough.

The southpaw was dismissed for a run-a-ball two. Rickelton’s wicket left MI reeling at 2/1 after 0.2 overs.

Sai Sudharsan drops a sitter, denying Mohammed Siraj a second wicket in the first over against MI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. Mohammed Siraj made an immediate impact, dismissing Ryan Rickelton for two on just the second ball of the innings.

Siraj nearly had a second in the same over when Will Jacks drove a full delivery straight to Sai Sudharsan at cover. However, Sudharsan failed to hold on to a regulation catch, letting a golden opportunity slip away.

Jacks capitalized on the reprieve, going on to hit Siraj for a four and a six in the third over. At the time of writing, Mumbai were 25/1, with Rohit Sharma on seven and Jacks on 16.

Playing XIs and Impact substitutes for both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, and Ashwani Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, and Sherfane Rutherford

