Trent Boult in splits as he imitates MI teammate ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' seamer Trent Boult was in a jovial mood during a practice session ahead of their decisive Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on May 30 in Mullanpur. Boult imitated compatriot and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner's action and was in splits after doing it.

Santner and Boult have played together for years now for New Zealand across formats. Santner was part of Chennai Super Kings' squad in IPL 2024, while Boult was with Rajasthan Royals. They have ended up in the Mumbai Indians together this year, with Santner going for ₹2 crore in the auction. On the other hand, the left-arm pacer fetched a whopping ₹12.50 crore.

After Boult imitated Santner's action, fellow MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah said:

"That's why we should stick to fast bowling".

Both Mumbai and Gujarat are under pressure ahead of the clash despite having promising runs in the league stage, as a loss would eliminate them from the tournament. However, the Titans have won twice against Mumbai this year, holding an edge walking into the Eliminator clash.

Trent Boult is third in the purple cap race for IPL 2025

Trent Boult has justified his ₹12.50 crore price-tag this season, having taken 19 wickets in 14 innings at 22.26. The veteran cricketer is third in the list of leading wicket-takers this year, behind Noor Ahmad (24) and Prasidh Krishna (23).

Although the 35-year-old bowled an impressive spell against the Delhi Capitals (1/29), he struggled against the Punjab Kings, going wicketless in 3.3 overs and conceding 36 runs. Although the Titans have shown cracks in recent games, their opening batters are still in form. Hence, the new-ball bowler must bring his A-game if Mumbai Indians are to advance to Qualifier 2.

Mumbai Indians have already won five IPL titles and are chasing their sixth. The Qualifier 1 clash will take place on May 29 in Mullanpur between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings.

