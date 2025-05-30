Trent Boult traps Shubman Gill plumb in front for 1 with one that swings in late in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult dismissed Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill for just one run in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The right-hander was trapped in front of his stumps on the fourth ball of the innings.

Gill tried to swing across the line, and the ball struck him plumb in front of the stumps. Gill reviewed the umpire's call of out but when Hawk-Eye showed three reds, he had to make the long walk back to the dugout.

It was the ideal start for MI in their defence of 228 runs, as Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been prolific for GT at the top of the order this season. It is a rare failure for Gill in IPL 2025, and it is now up to Sudharsan and the others to chase down the gigantic target of 229 runs for victory.

MI batters come good in must-win clash to set GT 229-run target

Hardik Pandya's decision to bat first in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash was proven right by his batters as MI reached 228/5 after 20 overs. Rohit Sharma top scored for the five-time champions, making 81 off 50 balls.

Jonny Bairstow, who was making his MI debut, made 47 off 22 balls and cameos from Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya propelled MI to a massive score in a must-win clash.

Bairstow felt that after watching the Qualifier 1 on Thursday, the batters needed to be smart against the new ball on Friday.

"After watching the game last night, it was an interesting change in how we went about it. Had to be smart at the top. From playing here last year, if it's going to do as much, it's going to do in the first six. Good cricket shots and looking to exploit width was the key for us," Bairstow said at the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, GT were 66/1 after six overs with Sai Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis at the crease.

