Tristan Stubbs' reverse scoop goes horribly wrong as he chips one to short third man off Mohammed Siraj in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed the crucial wicket of Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. Batting on 31 runs off 20 balls, the South African tried to reverse lap the ball above the short third man fielder, but could not connect the stroke well enough to clear the fielder and was caught by Prasidh Krishna.

The right-hander seemed to have found the measure of the GT bowling line-up as he punished both the pacers and spinners to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium, during his stay in the middle. He put on 53 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Axar Patel, before falling to Siraj.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Siraj continued his impressive run of form in IPL 2025 with the wicket of Stubbs. He now has 12 wickets in seven matches for GT and is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise in the tournament, behind Prasidh Krishna.

DC ride on brisk knocks from KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Axar Patel

Earlier, DC were put into bat by GT captain Shubman Gill. Karun Nair, who opened the innings with Abishek Porel, made 31 runs off 18 balls before falling to Krishna.

KL Rahul also made a quickfire 28 from 14 balls before he was dismissed by a brilliant yorker from the same bowler. Captain Axar Patel did not allow the momentum to drift away from DC and along with Stubbs, maintained a high tempo to the innings.

DC omitted Australian opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk from the playing XI while GT went in with the same team that played the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 12.

At the time of writing, DC were 188 for 6 after 18 overs, with Ashutosh Sharma and Donovan Ferriera at the crease.

