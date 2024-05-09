"Trust me Travis head was water boy in RCB lol"- Fans react after Head's explosive 89* powers SRH to 10-wicket win vs LSG in IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head received praise from fans after his match-winning inning in the IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. Inspired by his performance, SRH registered a thumping 10-wicket win against the LSG side at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Super Giants captain won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Their batters struggled to score freely in the first half of the innings. Impactful knocks from Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) in the second phase took them to a competitive total of 165.

However, it proved to be too low for SRH in the run chase. Travis Head continued his excellent form in the tournament and went on a carnage, setting the stage for a comprehensive win for his side inside the powerplay. Abhishek Sharma (75*) complemented him perfectly with an aggressive knock of his own as the duo scored more than 100 runs in the first six overs yet again.

They continued in the same vein even after the powerplay to win the game for SRH in just 9.4 overs. Travis Head was the protagonist for the home team with a splendid knock of 89 (30), which comprised eight sixes and as many fours.

Fans took note of Head's majestic performance against LSG in the chase and expressed their reactions on X. Here are some of the top reactions:

"It took 20 years to forget Ricky Ponting's assault and the way Travis Head played in recent times,it will take 40 years to forget. I can bet you even if you give Cheat Code to KL Rahul, he can't play like Travis Head in his dream.He is that good monster," a fan wrote on X.

"TRAVIS HEAD IS A MONSTER OF THIS IPL. He's just ridiculous, What a Striker of the ball," another fan wrote.

"I'm convinced Travis Head is just warming up for the T20 World Cup," a fan wrote.

"I was trying to get into position early and react to the ball"- Travis Head

At the post-match presentation, Travis Head received the Player of the Match award for his sensational knock in the chase. He reflected on the win and said:

"It was a lot of fun. Abhi and I have forged along some good partnerships and it was great fun again batting with him. I was trying to get into position early and react to the ball. Got ahead of the rate in the first few overs and I felt we could maximise the powerplay. The last twelve months, the Australian team wanted me to bat like this and here it was the same thing."

On Abhishek Sharma's knock and their thought process during the chase, Head continued by saying:

"Yeah beautiful for him to get a good score today. He works very hard and nice to see him get some runs today. We complement each other so well. We didn't think about the net run rate till the time out when the guys told us about that. I want to take this pitch everywhere. Chasing has been a bit tough for us and hopefully we keep on the good work in the remaining games."

SRH will be back in action on May 16 in IPL 2024 when they face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

