"Tu toh dev manus nikla" - Fans erupt as Harbhajan Singh picks MS Dhoni between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took everyone by surprise as he picked MS Dhoni as captain for all formats over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Saturday, February 25.

A fan asked Harbhajan Singh on Twitter:

“Choose 1 as captain, all formats. Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma?”

In response, the former off-spinner wrote:

“Dhoni” along with a thumbs-up sign emoji.

For the uninitiated, Harbhajan was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winning teams under Dhoni’s leadership. He also won the IPL 2018 trophy with the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Fans shared split reactions to his smart reply on the micro-blogging platform.

Here’s a compilation of some of the best Twitter reactions:

Swapnil @IamSwapnil9391 @harbhajan_singh Virat is better captain in Test @harbhajan_singh Virat is better captain in Test

For the uninitiated, Harbhajan Singh took a swipe at MS Dhoni for the Team India snub in December 2021.

Speaking to India TV, he said:

"I was 31 when I picked up my 400th Test wicket, and if a 31-year-old can pick up 400 wickets, then in the next eight-nine years, I feel I could have taken at least a hundred more. But after that, I didn't get to play matches, neither was I selected."

He added:

"How can someone with 400 wickets be discarded is a mysterious story in itself, which hasn't been unraveled yet. I still wonder, 'What really happened? Who had a problem with me staying on the team?”

He further noted:

"I tried to ask the captain [Dhoni] why, but I wasn't given a reason. I realized there is no point in me asking for the reason for this treatment, and who is behind it because if you keep asking and no one replies, then it’s better to leave it."

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni will return as CSK’s full-time captain in IPL 2023 after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished his captaincy mid-season in the IPL edition.

CSK squad:

Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought - Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh).

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Poll : 0 votes