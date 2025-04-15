"Tukka hi lagta hai" - Former Pakistan batter’s take on MS Dhoni’s stunning direct hit in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali recently reacted to certain fans' suggestions that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni inflicting a terrific direct hit against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was a 'tukka' (fluke). Dhoni's underarm throw hit the stumps at the non-striker's end to run out Ayush Badoni in the IPL 2025 clash between the two sides in Lucknow on Monday, April 14.

Basit admitted that it may have been a fluke or by chance. However, he emphasized that a brave man's 'tukka' tends to be successful more often than not. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 0:57):

"Sab bol rahe hai tukka laga. Tukka hi lagta hai. Hamesha yaad rakhe ke jo bahadur aadmi hota hai na, uska tukka bhi kamyaab hota hai. [People are saying it was a fluke. Always remember that a brave man's fluke or chance is also successful]."

CSK ended their five-match losing streak by claiming a crucial five-wicket victory over LSG. They continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, with just two wins from seven fixtures.

Basit opined that the five-time champions don't have a good lineup this time, and he doesn't expect them to qualify for the playoffs. The 54-year-old remarked (from 4:41):

"CSK claimed two points here, but their team is not looking that good. They won't be able to finish in the top four. It is very important for MS to remain fit."

MS Dhoni was adjudged the Player of the Match as CSK chased down LSG's 167-run target in 19.3 overs. The veteran batter remained unbeaten on 26 off 11 balls and was also terrific with his glovework in the encounter.

"I am not able to understand this" - Basit Ali on Rishabh Pant not completing Ravi Bishnoi's spell in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Ravi Bishnoi was LSG's pick of the bowlers against CSK. The leg spinner conceded just 18 runs from three overs and claimed the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja.

Despite his impressive bowling exploits, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant didn't complete his full quota of overs, backing his pacers Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan to bowl the final four overs. Basit opined that Pant missed the trick with the decision.

He stated in the aforementioned video (from 3:38):

"Why didn't Bishnoi bowl the last over? I am not able to understand this. There was more dominance of the spinners. Bad captaincy by Rishabh Pant to not bowl Bishnoi. I am surprised by the decision. He should have gone to Bishnoi."

Pant's decision backfired as Thakur leaked 32 runs from his last two overs. LSG suffered their third defeat in seven matches. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 standings.

