"Turned the clock back"- Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan in awe of 'holy grail' MS Dhoni amidst IPL 2024

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had massive praise for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend and former Indian captain MS Dhoni after the latter's stunning cameo of 37(16) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024.

Gilchrist termed Dhoni as the 'holy grail', which could be among the highest praise ever given to an icon of the game. The former Australian cricketer has just been in awe of how calm and composed Dhoni has been over the years irrespective of the result.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast alongside former England captain Michael Vaughan, here's what Adam Gilchrist had to say about MS Dhoni:

"Well but the thing about MS. I think he is absolutely the holy grail because he just doesn't do interviews. And never and haven't doesn't done press. Didn't do it when he was playing. No, just a blanket no."

He added:

"And what about the other day, no one was really sure what he's got left in the tank and didn't bat in the first couple of games. All being in a losing cause pulled the trigger. Turned the clock back."

Even at the ripe old age of 42, Dhoni got the better of quality bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed at the death and absolutely tore into star South African speedster Anrich Nortje.

Michael Vaughan on MS Dhoni's cameo

While the Chennai Super Kings lost the game by 20 runs, Michael Vaughan was surprised to see the reception that CSK got despite being the visiting team. The crowd was thrilled to witness MS Dhoni's cameo and Vaughan reckons only a cricketer like Dhoni could have made it possible for the losing team to be cheered.

On this, he stated:

"37 off 16, there's only I reckon maybe only one sportsperson in the globe that's team could lose and on the opposition was a young fella called Rishabh Pant who has made a remarkable comeback and it's great to see him playing. But to see him playing so well and see him play the way he did and his team was the winning side and he was the captain yet all the talk was about MS's 37 off 16 balls."

The Chennai Super Kings may want to have a look at Dhoni's batting position after the way he smashed the ball against Delhi. The Men in Yellow now face the SunRisers Hyderabad next in Hyderabad on Friday, April 5.