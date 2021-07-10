Twitterati still can't get over MS Dhoni's infamous runout from the 2019 World Cup semi-final, fans react on its second anniversary

On this day in 2019, MS Dhoni played his last game for India against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. As we all know, the team led by Virat Kohli fell agonizingly short, losing the game at Manchester by 18 runs as the Kiwis ended India's dream of winning another World Cup title.

MS Dhoni later went on to announce his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 with no major cricketing action taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision meant he had no chance to receive a proper farewell from the game in national colors.

The ICC posted a short highlight package from the semi-final game on Twitter on its second anniversary, reminding Indian fans of the heartbreak they suffered in 2019.

Twitter reacts to 2nd anniversary of MS Dhoni's last game for India

While a section of the fans continue to blame MS Dhoni for his slow knock of 50 off 72 balls, some argue if not for the run-out, the wicketkeeper batter would have seen India home to an improbable win. Here are some of the best reactions:

Just wanted to tell that had he not been runout he would have chased it..He tried to take that run to keep the strike..TO MAKE INDIA WIN & the runout was an accident..If your heart doesn't ache even after seeing him crying..do u really love cricket?



STOP BLAMING MS DHONI 💔 pic.twitter.com/I9dK1qH58N — TheMSDianGirl❤️ (@themsdiangirl7) July 10, 2021

Look at that SR man. Blood boils and these guys hail him as some demigod.. If it was CSK he would have played like hell.. Worst player for me always. Will never change my stand. — Roger_Virat (@RogerVirat) July 9, 2021

Sab kuch seh lenge but The Face of Mahi when he cried 😩that moment is Heartbreaking 💔

The Player who never show his emotions, that day he show to all that he is also a human being.

Thank You @msdhoni for your all efforts that day. — Triyambak777 (@triyambak777) July 10, 2021

HEART BREAKING 💔💔💔😢😢😢💔💔💔 DAY for us 😢💔😢 pic.twitter.com/YeBOJ3voVF — Masooq Jeffrey (@jeffrey_masooq) July 10, 2021

On this day in 2019, MS Dhoni began his final game in India Colours at Old Trafford, Manchester

Thinking about that day always hurts. I still remember, that day tears dropped out of my eyes after dhoni got out.After a long time bck then,i had cried like a kid#MSDhoni #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/w1R0glfBju — Saahiil Sharma (@iamsaahiil) July 9, 2021

Agar kal runout vali photo upload ki to unfollow kar dunga 😑 — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion ICT 🏆 (@its_DRP) July 9, 2021

Remember that Semifinal ???

I'm still suffering... 😭😭😭😭



It was the most 💔 moment in my life & I'm still going through this.



😭 — 🇮🇳 Pitabasa Hota (@imPitabas26) July 9, 2021

On this day 2 years ago, masterclass keeping of Dhoni which allowed NZ to score 200+. People blame only top order batting but this one goes unnoticed 👇. pic.twitter.com/2lOGzolyKv — Sai Krishna💔 (@SaiKingkohli) July 9, 2021

Dhoni, who recently turned 40, is still the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. His team came roaring back into form in the first phase of the 2021 IPL season after a disappointing outing in the 2020 edition. CSK are currently placed second in the points table, with the second phase of the tournament set to resume in September in the UAE.

CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently backed MS Dhoni to play for one or two more seasons for CSK, stating that he was still doing a fine job as a leader and finisher.

While CSK might be doing well as a team in IPL 2021, MS Dhoni is yet to fire with the bat. In four innings in IPL 2021, the former India captain could manage just 37 runs at a strike rate of 123.33.

The Indian legend didn't have the best time with the bat last season either. This was a big reason for CSK's poor run in the 2020 IPL as Dhoni could only amass 200 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 116.27.

