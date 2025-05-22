Two IPL 2025 stars picked in India Under-19 squad for England tour

India Under-19 stars and IPL's latest sensations, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, have been added to the squad that will tour England for a multi-format series against England U-19. Additionally, Mhatre has been named the captain of the squad.

Both youngsters have impressed in their debut IPL campaigns in the ongoing edition. Mhatre, who replaced an injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side, has scored 206 runs in six games, with a best of 94 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

As for Suryavanshi, he was picked up in the auction by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and has been a revelation for them, scoring 252 runs, with a best of 101 that happens to be the fastest 100 by an Indian in the league.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-man squad for India U-19's tour of England. In the announcement, the team has announced that Mhatre will be leading the side while his Mumbai U-19 teammate, Abhigyan Kundu, will be his deputy for the series.

India U19 Squad for tour of England U-19: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

India Men U-19 set to play 5 Youth One-Day and two Multi-Day games

India U-19 will be playing 5 Youth ODIs and two four-day contests against England U-19. The team will be playing a practice 50-over game on June 24, following which they will play in a five-match ODI series from June 27 to July 7, with Hove, Northampton, and Worcester hosting the contests.

Follow the 50-over contests, the team will also be playing two four-day games. The first four-day game will be played from July 12-15 at Beckenham, while the second game will be played from July 20-23 at Chelmsford.

