"Two years since my last Test" - Wriddhiman Saha shares throwback picture

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha recently reminisced about his last Test appearance for India, which happened to come on this day in 2021. He took to his official X handle to share a couple of photographs from that game.

Saha last played for India in the two-Test series against New Zealand in 2021. The second of those games was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant, who had established himself as India's first-choice wicket-keeper in whites, was rested for the series ahead of the tour of South Africa.

Saha scored 27 off 62 deliveries in the first innings of the second Test before he was dismissed LBW by Ajaz Patel, who went on to claim all 10 wickets in the innings. He managed a 12-ball 13 in the second essay as he fell prey to Rachin Ravindra.

Saha also effected a stumping to dismiss Henry Nicholls off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin as India won the game by 372 runs.

While he toured South Africa as Pant's backup, Saha was later left out, with the Indian think-tank choosing to give KS Bharat more opportunities.

Take a look at Saha's post below:

Wriddhiman Saha has been retained by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024

Saha continues to ply his trade in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans (GT), for whom he scored 371 runs in the 2023 edition, including a half-century in the final. He has been retained by the franchise ahead of the 2024 season, with the list announced on Sunday, November 26.

The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batter used to play for Bengal on the domestic circuit but shifted to Tripura ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Earlier on Monday (November 27), the Saha-led Tripura pulled off a major upset over defending champions Saurashtra in their Group A clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, Bengaluru. Tripura posted 258/8 before rolling Saurashtra over for a mere 110.

Saha, who served as MS Dhoni's understudy for a long while, has played 40 Tests for India. He averages 29.41 with the bat, with six fifties and three centuries to his name. His impeccable glovework continues to place him as arguably the best in the country in that department, although it remains to be seen if he will get another chance at the international level.

