“Umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage” - Olympic medalist's bombshell claim amid IPL 2025; possible hint at Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Former Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh has made a massive claim amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He believes that age fraud exists in cricket as well these days.

Vijender Singh put up a post on X (Twitter) on Wednesday (April 30), where he hinted that players show false age and play cricket these days.

"Bhai aaj kal umar choti ker ke cricket me bhe khelne lage (Players are playing by reducing their age in cricket as well these days)," his tweet read.

The remark could be a possible hint at young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed a record-breaking century in the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan and Gujarat Titans (GT) recently.

While he is officially 14 years old, there have been several question marks on his age, looking at his power-hitting abilities. Moreover, age fraud has been an issue that has existed in Indian cricket at the junior and age-group levels within the domestic circuit.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score an IPL hundred

With his stellar century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to smash a hundred in IPL history. He scored a blistering ton, making 101 runs off just 38 balls. His century came off 35 balls.

The teenager's scintillating knock included seven boundaries and as many as 11 sixes at a whopping strike-rate of 265.79. Earlier, the record was held by Manish Pandey, who had scored a century during the 2009 IPL season while playing for Royal Challengers Benagluru (RCB) against Deccan Chargers, aged 19 years and 253 days old.

Some of the other youngest centurions in the IPL include Rishabh Pant, who scored a ton while playing for Delhi Daredevils in the 2018 season, aged 20 years and 218 days old.

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal, during his earlier stint with the franchise, had made a ton against RR during the 2021 season, aged 20 years and 289 days old. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's present RR opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal is also on the list, who had scored a ton against Mumbai Indians during the 2023 season at the age of 21.

