"Umpire kyun itna khush ho rahe the Sai Sudharsan ke out hone ke baad"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's win vs GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator 

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) narrowly in match 67 of IPL 2025. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur hosted the contest on Friday, May 30. After a hard-fought win, MI remained alive in IPL 2025 and will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2.

After opting to bat first in the knockout game, MI notched up a formidable total of 228/5 in 20 overs. It came on the back of a responsible knock of 81 (50) from Rohit Sharma. Jonny Bairstow (47), Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (22) supported Sharma in the batting department. R Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets apiece for GT in the first innings.

Trent Boult stunned GT early in the second innings by dismissing their captain, Shubman Gill (1), on the fourth ball of the first over. Sai Sudharsan did not let it affect his side by hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the required rate in check. Kusal Mendis supported him for a while with a cameo of 20 (10) before getting hit-wicket in the seventh over.

Sudharsan and Washington Sundar (48) then put on an 84-run partnership for the third wicket to put GT in control of the chase. Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Sundar in the 14th over, bringing MI back into the contest by breaking a dangerous stand. Sai Sudharsan (80) also departed after one over, leaving GT at 170/4. MI bowlers then performed brilliantly in the last five overs to restrict GT to 208/6 in 20 overs and win the match by 20 runs.

Fans enjoyed Friday night's thrilling IPL 2025 match between the GT and MI teams and shared their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Last three four overs didn't go our way"- Shubman Gill after GT's 20-run loss vs MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reviewed his team's performance after a dismal loss against MI, saying:

"Last three four overs didn't go our way but still a great game of cricket. Never easy if we drop three sitters, it doesn't help. The message was simple, just play the game you want to play and the goal was same for them, to win the game.

"The wicket did become a bit easy for us. Lot of positives for us, last two three games didn't went for us. It was a great season for Sai. 200-210 would have been par on this wicket. Saving those singles and doubles would have made a massive difference," Gill elaborated.

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

