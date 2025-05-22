  • home icon
"Understand fake news gives more traction"- Rishabh Pant slams journalist for post over his LSG future amid IPL 2025 horror show

By Shankar
Modified May 22, 2025 18:28 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant in action for LSG in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has called for more responsible reporting of news and not build content by spreading fake news. A journalist had posted on social platform X about the possibility of Pant being released by the franchise after a poor IPL 2025.

Replying to the post, the 27-year-old wrote that news that is reported with credibility could be more useful than those that are untrue and written with an agenda.

"I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let’s not built everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda . Thanks have a good day . Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media," Pant wrote on X on Thursday, May 22.
The journalist replied to Pant, saying that he believed the southpaw had no control over the happenings in the franchise and a call on his LSG captaincy future would be taken by the management.

Rishabh Pant aims to end IPL 2025 on a high after LSG miss Playoffs berth

Rishabh Pant, who was brought by Lucknow Super Giants at the mega auction for ₹ 27 lakh in November 2024, has had an IPL 2025 to forget. The southpaw has amassed a mere 135 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 100.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has said that T20 was Pant's worst format and while he was a fine Test batter, he has not had the same kind of impact in the shortest form of the game.

"It's his worst format, and they were desperate to go after him. He has had a poor season, and he has not set huge standards, really high standards that he has completely dipped now. He has just been an okay player as far as T20 cricket is concerned," Doull had said on Cricbuzz.

Pant's LSG take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday before finishing their season with a home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
