"Unfortunately, my birthday is during IPL, so I get a lot of cake on my face" - Pat Cummins on turning 31 ahead of SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins turned 31 on Wednesday (May 8). The Australian all-rounder expressed his gratitude to teammates and fans for their birthday wishes but also made a lighthearted comment about "getting a lot of cake on my face."

The Sunrisers are taking on Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. At the toss, Cummins said:

"Thank You (for the birthday wishes). Yeah, my body feels a bit older than 31 but unfortunately, my birthday is during IPL. So, I get a lot of cake on my face."

Pat Cummins is one of the most successful captains of the current era. The Sydney-based cricketer led Australia to the 2023 World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup. He also helped the Aussies retain the Ashes last year and will now look to win the IPL as SRH eye their first-ever trophy since 2016.

For the unversed, Cummins has been playing in IPL since 2014. He, however, missed the 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2023 seasons. He has 58 wickets in 54 matches, including 13 scalps in 12 games this season so far. The Aussie all-rounder is also handy with the bat in the lower order.

Pat Cummins and Co. make two changes for SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 encounter

Pat Cummins-led SRH made two changes against LSG following their seven-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in their last IPL game. Cummins looked slightly disappointed to lose the coin toss but backed his side to deliver. He said:

"We would have batted as well. But we have won both ways here and hence not too upset. Hard to know (a good score) as it has been pretty high scoring. It is pretty tough (to qualify for the playoffs) and you have to keep winning till the end, we have not nailed it in the last couple of games and it is time to change that."

Cummins added:

"We have a couple of changes - Sanvir comes in for Agarwal and Viyaskanth makes his debut and replaces Marco."

Meanwhile, LSG made a few changes after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. Quinton de Kock and Krishnappa Gowtham replaced Ashton Turner and Mohsin Khan (injured).

The two teams have six wins in 11 games so far. They are fourth and sixth in the points table, respectively, based on net run rate.

Expand Tweet

Follow the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback