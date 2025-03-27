Heinrich Klassen fell to an unlucky dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, March 27. The wicketkeeper-batter was run out while backing up at the non-striker’s end. He perished for 26 runs off 17 balls at a strike rate of 152.94, including one six and two boundaries.

The incident took place in the 12th over of SRH’s innings. Prince Yadav bowled a full-toss outside off and Nitish Reddy played it right back at the bowler, who tried to catch the ball but only managed a hand on it, deflecting it onto the stumps. Klaasen was way out of his crease as Yadav and LSG captain Rishabh Pant, along with the teammates, celebrated in delight. Yadav looked in pain after the ball struck his left hand.

Watch the video here.

LSG prevent big guns from scoring huge in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

LSG have been impressive with the ball as SRH's big guns failed to score big in the IPL 2025 clash. Shardul Thakur got rid of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan for a run-a-ball six and a golden duck, respectively. Prince Yadav ended Travis Head’s heroics before dismissing Klaasen with the freak run-out. Head, however, scored a quick-fire 47 runs off 28 balls, comprising three sixes and five boundaries.

At the time of writing, SRH are at 128/5 after 14.2 overs, with Aniket Verma and Abhinav Manohar at the crease. Nitish Reddy was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG will be looking to register their first win after losing their opening game against Delhi Capitals by one wicket in a last-over thriller.

On the other hand, last year’s runners-up SunRisers beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs to kick-start the 2025 season. They posted 286/6, the second-highest total of the T20 league. Notably, the Pat Cummins-led side owns the record for the top three highest totals in the tournament.

