Unreal coincidence! Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill’s IPL 2023 stats are incredibly similar

It has been often said that Shubman Gill will be the next big thing in Indian cricket after Virat Kohli. While there is still a long way to go before the prediction comes true, the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has witnessed an amazing coincidence with regard to the stats of the duo.

Both Kohli and Gill have played eight matches each for their respective franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Their numbers, as they stand of now, are amazingly similar.

In eight matches, Kohli has scored 333 runs and so has Gill. The co-incidence doesn’t end there. Both batters have registered one duck each. Gill was dismissed without scoring against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Kohli fell for a golden duck against Rajasthan Royals (RR), trapped leg before by Trent Boult.

We are still not done. Both batters have faced 234 balls each in their eight matches so far. The unbelievable co-incidence ends with their strike rates, which are exactly the same - 142.31.

Crickwik @crickwik 🏏

#ViratKohli #ShubmanGill #IPL2O23 When Fate Aligns On The Pitch : Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill's Unreal Coincidence In IPL 2023 When Fate Aligns On The Pitch : Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill's Unreal Coincidence In IPL 2023🔥🏏#ViratKohli #ShubmanGill #IPL2O23 https://t.co/IolaqDRwWZ

When it comes to average, the RCB batter has a better one so far than his GT counterpart. Kohli averages 47.57 as of now and Gill 41.63. While the former has a highest score of 82*, the latter has registered a top score of 67. Also, while Kohli has five half-centuries to his credit, Gill has registered three.

“He has touch, class, and elegance” - Former Pakistan captain on Kohli-Gill comparison

A number of former cricketers and fans have compared Gill to Kohli following the youngster’s exploits in recent months. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is also impressed with Gill’s talent and temperament. Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, he had said earlier this month:

“He has so much potential, he has so much time. He looks so naturally beautiful when he plays. When he drives, there's a curve on the shot. He has a lot of time to play his strokes. It doesn't matter if he scores on the off side, on side, hook or pull, it's just so beautiful and neat-and-clean.

“Many predict that he could be the next best batsman after Virat Kohli. He has touch, class, and elegance like Rohit Sharma. And his temperament is quite strong. From Tests, ODIs, and T20Is as well, he has tormented the bowlers. When you see him, it seems the time has stopped. At such a young age, he already has records. Sky is the limit for him.”

Overall, Gill has featured in 82 IPL games, scoring 2233 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 127.53.

Poll : 0 votes