Unsold at auction, Indian star makes a stunning comeback with double strike in his first over of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Indian pace bowler Shardul Thakur proved his worth after replacing Mohsin Khan in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad as they began their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The medium pacer dismissed swashbuckling opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel to provide a stunning start for the Super Giants.

The dismissal came in the first over of DC’s run chase. Shardul bowled an outswinger outside off and Fraser-McGurk sliced the ball in his attempt to loft it over the fielder, but ended up giving a simple catch to Ayush Badoni at long-off. The 33-year-old made a gesture towards someone after executing the plan by keeping long-off and square-leg back. He then bowled a fuller-length ball to Porel and like Fraser-McGurk, Abishek tried to loft it over the infield but was caught by Nicholas Pooran at mid-off. The fielder moved to his right to complete a smart catch over his head.

Watch the video below:

Shardul Thakur was picked by the Super Giants for a base price of INR 2 crore as a replacement. He has bagged 96 wickets in as many IPL games, excluding the ongoing contest. Overall, he has 189 scalps in 168 T20s. The all-rounder is also handy with the bat in the lower order.

Shardul Thakur dents DC’s run chase against LSG in IPL 2025 match

A couple of early breakthroughs from Shardul Thakur have helped LSG gain the edge over DC in their IPL 2025 match. Apart from Shardul, Manimaran Siddharth sent back Sameer Rizvi for a run-a-ball four. Digvesh Rathi then ended Axar Patel's short stint at the crease.

At the time of writing, the Capitals are at 50/4 after 5.3 overs.

Asked to bat first, the Super Giants posted 209/8. Nicholas Pooran top scored with 75 off 30 balls, while Mitchell Marsh struck 72 off 36 deliveries. The duo put on an 87-run partnership for the second wicket. David Miller provided the late blitz with an unbeaten 27 off 19, including back-to-back sixes to finish off the innings in style.

Mitchell Starc bagged three wickets for DC, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up two.

Follow the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

