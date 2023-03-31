"Until Ben Stokes can't bowl, CSK might have issues with death bowling" - Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Chennai Super Kings will face issues with death-bowling until Ben Stokes is fit to bowl. His concerns stem from the absence of Dwayne Bravo, who will serve as the franchise's bowling coach.

Stokes, who has issues with his knee, will start the tournament as a specialist batter and is unlikely to bowl in the initial stages of the tournament. Hence, the likes of Deepak Chahar and Dwaine Pretorious are likely to handle the department for the four-time champions.

Excited to get going tomorrow with @chennaiipl 🏏 🦁 Prep all done

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Manjrekar raised concerns about CSK's death-bowling but feels the franchise's success has mostly come due to MS Dhoni's captaincy. He also felt they will almost certainly reach the playoffs this year.

"I'm slightly concerned about their death bowling. They have Dwaine Pretorious, but I doubt he has that experience. Until Ben Stokes can't bowl, CSK might have issues with death bowling. Since there is home advantage this time and MS Dhoni's captaincy is brilliant when the pitches are slow."

The 57-year-old added:

"Captaincy is a significant reason why CSK has been able to perform so well. They have a track record that when they perform poorly in a season, they bounce back quite well in the next. I think CSK will be one of the four teams to reach the playoffs."

Having won four titles for the Super Kings, Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He returned as captain last year midway through the season as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja struggled in the role.

"Chahar has the potential to do well at the death" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Deepak Chahar. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Deepak Chahar to bowl well at the death and suggested that Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana could also do well once he is available. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"I think MS Dhoni might bowl one or two overs of Deepak Chahar at the death. If he bowls well with the new ball, then Dhoni will keep one for the last. Chahar has the potential to do well at the death. Apart from that, he might use Pretorious. Maheesh Theekshana is unavailable for the first game and many teams use him in that role. However, I feel they will manage it well."

The four-time champions finished ninth last year and will face the Gujarat Titans in the season opener on Friday (March 31).

