Urvashi Rautela comments on doing a potential ad shoot with Rishabh Pant; video goes viral during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was recently asked about potentially doing a brand advertisement with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant amid the ongoing IPL 2025. She responded that her decision would be based on the script.

Urvashi's comments came during an interview with Filmy Beat. She pointed out that she has worked with a few Indian cricketers, including Suryakumar Yadav. Here's what the 'Daaku Maharaj' actress said about the chances of her doing an advertisement with Pant:

"Till now, haven't received any ad (with Pant). I've done a lot of ads with other various cricketers. I have my ad going on with Suryakumar Yadav and then I've a couple of other ads with a lot of other cricketers. But as of now, I haven't received any offer. I don't know, depends on the script also."

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have had some history. In 2022, the actress grabbed headlines by suggesting that a certain 'RP' waited for around 10 hours at a hotel lobby to meet her.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi said:

"I was shooting in Varanasi and had a show in New Delhi. I was shooting full day and in the night I had to get ready for the show. Mr. RP was waiting for me at the lobby. But I was so tired after the show that I slept off. I got several calls. When I woke up I saw about 16 to 17 missed calls.

"Out of respect, I felt bad that someone was waiting for me. I am not one of those girls who will let someone wait just because he is a guy. I always have respect for the other person. So I decided to meet him in Mumbai because I couldn’t meet him there. However, after the meeting, a lot of paps were around and the next day, it became big news.."

Urvashi's remarks caught a lot of attention as many fans believed that the 'RP' she referred to was Rishabh Pant. The cricket star responded by sharing a cryptic Instagram story without naming anyone. He wrote:

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai."

While Rishabh Pant later ended up deleting the aforementioned Instagram story, it still went viral on social media, with fans posting screenshots of it.

Rishabh Pant's form has come under the scanner following a string of poor performances in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant scripted history at the IPL 2025 auction, becoming the most expensive player in the league after being sold to LSG for a whopping ₹27 crore at the two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 27-year-old was appointed as Lucknow's new skipper ahead of the season. However, he has yet to make a significant impact with the bat for the side. The southpaw has scored just 19 runs across four innings at an average of 4.75.

LSG have two wins and as many defeats to their name at his juncture and are sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an afternoon match on Tuesday, April 8.

