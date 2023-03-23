"Utterly disgusted by this England team" - Kevin Pietersen takes a funny dig at 2022 T20 World Cup-winning English players

Kevin Pietersen took a witty dig at the 2022 T20 World Cup-winning English cricketers, who visited 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, March 22.

Captain Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and a few other players posed for a picture with the World Cup at the venue.

After observing the photo, Pietersen expressed disappointment that the players posed while sober and went on to opine that professional sports have become boring these days. He reminisced about his trip to 10 Downing Street in 2005 along with his then-English teammates and implied that things were quite fun and different in those days.

On his official Twitter handle, Pietersen wrote:

"Utterly disgusted by this England team and their visit to @10DowningStreet yesterday. How dare they go there and be pictured so sober?! We led the way in 2005 & Boris continued the party theme through Covid. Professional sport is so boring now!"

"I used to love watching him bat when I was younger"- Young England batter Harry Brook about Kevin Pietersen

Young batting sensation Harry Brook recently revealed that he used to enjoy watching Kevin Pietersen bat in his childhood. He pointed out Pietersen's aggressive intent and ability to put bowlers under pressure fascinated him.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Brook said:

"I used to love watching him bat when I was younger. He always looked to take the attack to bowlers and put them under pressure. In that aspect, I'm quite similar. He was very wide-stanced, I'm fairly wide, but he's a lot taller than me."

Harry Brook will also make his debut in the IPL this year. Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him at a mini-auction in December by offering him a hefty paycheck of 13.25 crores.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Brook said:

"It's the best franchise competition in the world. Everyone wants to play in it. There are a lot of good players there, and hopefully I get some opportunities to express how I'm playing at the minute - and show the world I'm capable of scoring runs anywhere."

