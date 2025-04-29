Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's picture of supporting Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 goes viral after century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines with a historic ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, April 28. Following his 101-run knock, a picture of him cheering for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) in the 2017 edition of the league went viral on social media.

Ad

In the picture, a six-year-old Sooryavanshi can be seen dressed in an RPSG jersey. Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the former IPL team, also reacted to the viral picture.

Goenka, who is the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, wrote on X:

"Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a 35-ball ton against GT, the fastest by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in the league's history. He struck 11 sixes and seven fours, finishing with 101 runs in 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79.

The 14-year-old became the youngest player to hit a hundred in the tournament. He also became the first RR batter to hit 11 sixes in a single innings.

His blistering batting exploits helped RR script the fastest-ever 200-plus chase in IPL. The side went past the 210-run target in just 15.5 overs.

Ad

"Long way to go, champ!" - Yusuf Pathan on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking his record of fastest IPL ton by an Indian

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Yusuf Pathan's long-standing record of hitting the fastest ton by an Indian in the IPL. Yusuf was at the top of the list with a 37-ball century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2010.

Ad

Yusuf congratulated Sooryavanshi for the remarkable achievement. He also expressed his delight at an RR batter bettering his feat. The former cricketer wrote on X:

"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player picked in an IPL auction after he was signed by RR at ₹1.10 crore last year. The youngster has amassed 151 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 215.71.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More