Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's picture of supporting Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017 goes viral after century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines with a historic ton against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, April 28. Following his 101-run knock, a picture of him cheering for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) in the 2017 edition of the league went viral on social media.
In the picture, a six-year-old Sooryavanshi can be seen dressed in an RPSG jersey. Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the former IPL team, also reacted to the viral picture.
Goenka, who is the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, wrote on X:
"Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support."
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a 35-ball ton against GT, the fastest by an Indian and the second-fastest overall in the league's history. He struck 11 sixes and seven fours, finishing with 101 runs in 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79.
The 14-year-old became the youngest player to hit a hundred in the tournament. He also became the first RR batter to hit 11 sixes in a single innings.
His blistering batting exploits helped RR script the fastest-ever 200-plus chase in IPL. The side went past the 210-run target in just 15.5 overs.
"Long way to go, champ!" - Yusuf Pathan on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking his record of fastest IPL ton by an Indian
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke Yusuf Pathan's long-standing record of hitting the fastest ton by an Indian in the IPL. Yusuf was at the top of the list with a 37-ball century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2010.
Yusuf congratulated Sooryavanshi for the remarkable achievement. He also expressed his delight at an RR batter bettering his feat. The former cricketer wrote on X:
"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!"
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player picked in an IPL auction after he was signed by RR at ₹1.10 crore last year. The youngster has amassed 151 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 215.71.
