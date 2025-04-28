Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams Washington Sundar for a 4 to bring up record-breaking 17-ball 50 in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to hit his maiden IPL 2025 fifty against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 28.

The Titans batted first and got off to a sublime start with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (39). Thereafter, Gill (84) continued his momentum and got support from Jos Buttler (50*) as the visitors posted a daunting 209-run total on the board. Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for RR with two wickets.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal infused confused confidence into RR with his aggressive mindset. As a result, Suryavanshi employed a similar mindset against Ishant Sharma, where he took out 28 runs.

The over helped Vaibhav Suryavanshi to trust in his abilities, as the 14-year-old went on to slam two sixes against Washington Sundar. On the final ball of the same over, the southpaw played a lofted shot towards the deep extra cover region to complete his fifty off 17 balls.

Check out the moment below:

At the time of writing, Vaibhav Suryavanshi departed after playing a sensational knock of 101 off 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes. Prasidh Krishna bowled a perfect yorker to break the furniture of the youngster.

With his spectacular innings, Suryavanshi also scored the second-fastest IPL century off 35 balls. Chris Gayle holds the record for scoring a ton off 30 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Interestingly, RR registered their joint-fastest team 100 in IPL history. They reached the triple-figure mark in 7.4 overs against SRH in Hyderabad in 2023 as well.

Sanju Samson's injury resulted in Vaibhav Suryavanshi making his IPL debut

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson's injury paved the way for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to make his IPL debut. After proving his merit in the U19 Asia Cup 2024, Suryavanshi was bought by the Royals for INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

After Samson sustained an abdominal injury, the youngster replaced him as an opener in RR XI. He registered knocks of 34 off 16 and 16 off 12 against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in the first two games.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has certainly justified the hype that was built up ahead of the season, with him being the youngest player to participate in the cash-rich league.

