"Very happy to start the new journey" - Shubman Gill joins Gujarat Titans camp in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2022

Team India opener Shubman Gill has arrived in Ahmedabad to join Gujarat Titians' pre-season camp ahead of the highly-anticipated 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The side are currently training at the Narendra Modi Stadium and Gill is expected to join his teammates on the field soon. The franchise took to social media earlier today (March 19) to announce Shubman Gill's arrival.

In a video shared by the Titans, Shubman Gill expressed his excitement about joining the team for this year's cash-rich league. He said:

"I hope everyone is doing well. I am very happy to be here and start this new journey with the Gujarat Titans. I will be out there on the field very soon and can't wait to see all the love and support you guys have for us. See you guys very soon."

The Gujarat Titans posted on Instagram:

"Shubman aavi gayo! 😍 Now before you ask, 𝙬𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙣, 𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙞𝙣? 😏 It means, “Shubman has arrived!” #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe."

Shubman Gill was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders prior to last month's IPL 2022 auction. The Gujarat Titans acquired the talented youngster's services for ₹8 crores and he is expected to play as an opening batter for them.

The 22-year-old has featured in 58 matches so far in the competition and has 1417 runs to his name from the same, including 10 stunning half-centuries.

Gujarat Titans to begin IPL 2022 campaign on March 28

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in their first fixture of the season on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

They are placed in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here is Gujarat Titans' full schedule for the league stage:

Match 4: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 10: Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 16: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 21: Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 40: Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 43: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 48: Gujarat Titans vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 57: Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giant - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar