"Very sensible decision to postpone the IPL" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come out in support of BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021. With COVID-19 cases creeping into the bio-secure bubble, the apex cricket board in India was left with no choice but to ensure the safety of all players.

Vaughan called the postponement a sensible decision. While praying for the well-being of everyone in India, he also hoped that the overseas players will soon find a way to return home safely.

"Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families," Vaughan wrote in his tweet.

Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 4, 2021

Michael Vaughan expressed a few reservations about the IPL earlier

Just a few days back, Michael Vaughan expressed some of his reservations about the England and Australian players playing in the tournament. He was surprised that players from these two countries were allowed to feature in the cash-rich league since they had opted not to tour South Africa.

At the same time, though, Michael Vaughan said that the IPL should go on, adding that it brings great joy to the people in these tough times.

"I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!!" Michael Vaughan wrote in his tweet.

I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2021 indefinitely after many players tested positive for COVID-19.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," the BCCI said in its statement.

With the players instructed to return home, it doesn't seem likely that the IPL will resume any time soon.