Veteran Vidarbha batter Faiz Fazal announces retirement from professional cricket

Vidarbha's veteran opener, Faiz Fazal, has announced his retirement from professional cricket after the side's final group stage game of the ongoing 2023-24 Ranji Trophy against Haryana.

Fazal will retire as Vidarbha's leading run-scorer in first-class and List-A cricket. The 38-year-old has scored over 9,000 runs in 137 first-class games and over 3,600 runs in 113 List-A outings. The southpaw is also the only cricketer to play over 100 red-ball games for Vidarbha and has scored 34 centuries across formats in his domestic career.

Fazal announced his retirement from professional cricket on his official Instagram handle.

"Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago. It's been an unforgettable ride, filled with cherished memories that I'll hold dear forever. Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha has been the greatest honor of my life, and donning those cricket jerseys has always filled me with immense pride," Faiz Fazal wrote.

"Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey - you'll be deeply missed. As one chapter closes, another awaits, and while bidding adieu to my professional cricket career fills me with mixed emotions, I'm eagerly looking forward to embracing the new adventures that lie ahead," he added.

Fazal captained Vidarbha to their first Ranji Trophy title in 2017-18, and the side successfully defended their title the following season under his leadership.

The veteran has struggled in the ongoing Ranji season with only 56 runs in three games at an average of 11.20, including two ducks.

Faiz Fazal played a handful of IPL games and the lone ODI for India

Faiz Fazal was also selected to play the lone ODI for India under the leadership of MS Dhoni against Zimbabwe in 2016. In the final game of the three-match series, the left-hander scored an unbeaten 55 off 61 deliveries to help the Men in Blue register a ten-wicket win. However, Fazal has not featured in any of the three formats for India since.

The Maharashtra-born cricketer was also part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad in the IPL from 2009 to 2011. Fazal played 10 games in IPL 2010 and scored 164 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 106.49. He also featured in two matches the following season but scored only 19 runs.

Faiz Fazal also picked up 41 wickets across formats in his illustrious domestic career with his right-arm medium bowling style.

