Vijay Shankar makes his painting debut; shares his first artwork on Instagram

Vijay Shankar has utilized his leisure time to learn some new skills. The Indian all-rounder recently posted a couple of photos on his Instagram story and shared his latest artwork with his fans.

Shankar first uploaded a photograph of him painting on white paper. He posted a GIF as well, which mentioned it was his painting debut.

After some time, he completed the artwork and shared it with his followers on Instagram.

Vijay Shankar painted the scenery with greenish shades and dark colors. Considering that it was his first painting, many would feel Shankar did a good job.

The 30-year-old was recently in the headlines because of his statements in an interview with India Today.

In the interview, Shankar stated that he wished to bat higher up the order, just as Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson did for their respective teams.

However, a few fans seemingly took it out of context, assuming Shankar had said he could also be like Kallis and Watson.

Vijay Shankar played in all the games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half of IPL 2021

Vijay Shankar in action for SRH. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Vijay Shankar was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. He played in all seven matches for Hyderabad, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 111.53.

The SRH middle-order needed a batter who could finish off the innings well. The team management entrusted Shankar with this role, but he could not get going in the middle.

Shankar even bowled 11 overs for the Orange Army in seven games, scalping three wickets with his medium pace. However, his economy rate was more than nine runs per over.

VIjay Shankar will be keen to better his performance in the second half of the season.