Vipraj Nigam and Tristan Stubbs combine to stump dangerous-looking Josh Inglis for 32 off 12 with a wide delivery in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam and wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs combined to remove Josh Inglis in the IPL 2025 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. Nigam fired a delivery down the leg stump after seeing Inglis advance, and Stubbs collected the wide ball before dislodging the stumps in a flash. As a result, Inglis departed for 32 runs off 12 balls after smashing two maximums and three boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the sixth over of DC’s innings. Vipraj bowled a googly, and the batter was taken by surprise. The ball went down the leg side, and the Aussie batter was left stranded as he tried to charge down the track for a big shot. Stubbs showed brilliance behind the stumps, following his terrific catch to get rid of Priyansh Arya earlier in the powerplay. With the scalp, Nigam reduced Punjab to 55/2 in 5.2 overs.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Vipraj Nigam has been a great find for DC in IPL 2025. With the ball, the leg-spinner bagged nine wickets in 13 matches, barring the ongoing game. The right-hander also amassed 142 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 179.75.

Vipraj Nigam strikes twice to help DC dominate PBKS in IPL 2025 match

Vipraj Nigam got rid of Josh Inglis and Prabhsimran Singh to help DC dominate PBKS in their IPL 2025 match. After getting rid of Inglis, he cleaned up Prabhsimran Singh for 28 off 18 deliveries. Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman got rid of Priyansh Arya (6 off 9 balls).

Ad

At the time of writing, PBKS were in a spot of bother at 77/3 after 8 overs, with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

Punjab have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. A win over DC will help them jump to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They are currently second with 17 points in 12 games, only behind Gujarat Titans (18 points in 13 matches).

Meanwhile, Dellhi have already been ruled out of the playoffs. They will be keen to finish the season on a high with a victory in their final league game.

Follow the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More