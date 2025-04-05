Viral Alert! MS Dhoni’s parents make rare public appearance at Chepauk during CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's parents were in attendance for the team's IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. It was a rare public appearance of the cricket star's parents who have otherwise avoided the limelight.
Along with Dhoni's parents, the 43-year-old's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were also present at the Chepauk for the encounter. Sharing the pictures of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's family members, the Chennai-based franchise wrote on Instagram:
"Home sweet Anbuden ft. The Dhonis! 🏠🏟️."
It is worth mentioning that the presence of Dhoni's family led to fans on social media speculating that this could be the five-time IPL-winning skipper's final match in the tournament.
Dhoni has been part of the league since the inaugural season in 2008 and has featured in all 18 editions. He announced his retirement from international cricket with an Instagram post on August 15, 2020.
"MS Dhoni is like my father" - CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana's massive praise for Indian legend
CSK's Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana spoke about his admiration for MS Dhoni, even calling him his cricketing father. He stated that the seasoned campaigner has guided and supported him significantly.
Speaking on CSK's documentary 'The Making of Matheesha Pathirana', the fast bowler said:
"MS Dhoni is like my father because of the support and the mentorship and the guidance he gave me at CSK. So, it is similar to what my father did in my home. So that is why I consider Dhoni my cricketing father."
Pathirana's mother also emphasized that the youngster has great respect for Dhoni.
"No words for MS Dhoni. He is real God. How Matheesha respects his father. Like that, he respects Dhoni," she said.
The new IPL retention rules allowed CSK to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The former India captain was retained at ₹4 crore. He has scored 46 runs in 29 balls across three innings, so far this season.
