"Virat, you are a big player, there is no need for you to get in a fight with anyone, what is the need for all this?" - Harbhajan Singh 

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on the altercation that took place between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir following the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 18-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 1.

Kohli and Gambhir have been fined 100 percent of their match fees for their post-match actions, while LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has also been handed a 50 percent fine.

Questioning why Kohli needs to get into such petty squabbles and addressing the duo in question as his "little brothers", Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel:

"Virat, you are a big player, there is no need for you to get in a fight with anyone, what is the need for all this? Since he is such a passionate and energetic player, it happens."

He continued:

"Everyone will start pointing fingers and blame, but all of this is not a good advertisement for cricket. They are such big players, Gambhir is an MP as well, these are my little brothers, and nothing good will come off this. This is all useless."

The pair have a rich history of indifference, seemingly beginning at IPL 2013 where they were involved in an on-field altercation as players at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"I hope that my two brothers will hug it out and bury the hatchet" - Harbhajan Singh

Strained handshakes and wagging fingers were the norms all night after a tense encounter in Lucknow. Kohli was at his animated and energetic best as RCB proceeded to defend the 127-run target. The ace batter was highly vocal, riling up the crowd and celebrating every wicket like the last.

Hoping Kohli and Gambhir resolve their differences as soon as possible for the sake of the sport, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Kids watch you guys play and it is our responsibility being ambassadors of the game that we impart the right image to the younger generation. I hope that my two brothers will hug it out and bury the hatchet. That will be a very positive message for everyone."

RCB have begun their away leg with a morale-boosting win and still have four successive away matches left. The Faf du Plessis-led side are placed fifth in the table and are on the cusp of breaking into the top four.

