  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted wandering the streets of London [Watch]

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted wandering the streets of London [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Aug 17, 2025 21:25 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Source: Getty)

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was recently spotted enjoying a walk through the streets of London. The 36-year-old last featured in the 2025 IPL, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

Kohli finished the season as the tournament’s leading run-scorer for his franchise, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. With eight half-centuries to his name, he played a pivotal role in helping RCB clinch their maiden IPL trophy under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.

Since the tournament concluded in early June, Kohli has been residing in London with his family. On Sunday, August 17, a fan account (@KohliSensation) of the Delhi-born cricketer shared a video on X where he was spotted roaming the city with Anushka and sharing a laugh with the locals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video here:

Ad

The ace batter is next expected to be part of India’s away tour for the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.

“Something forced him” - Karsan Ghavri’s massive statement on Virat Kohli’s retirement

Former India cricketer Karsan Ghavri has made a strong statement about Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old had announced his decision to step away from the format in May, ahead of the recently concluded five-match away Test series against England.

Ad

Speaking on Vickey Lalwani’s YouTube channel in a video released on Friday, August 15, Ghavri said:

"He [Kohli] should have definitely continued playing for India easily, probably for another couple of years. But something really forced him to retire. And unfortunately, when he retired, he was not even given a farewell by the BCCI. Such players, such a great player who has done such great service to BCCI, India cricket and Indian fans, should be given a grand and fabulous farewell."

Virat Kohli retired as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, compiling 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, which included 31 fifties and 30 centuries.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications