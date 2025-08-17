Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted wandering the streets of London [Watch]

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was recently spotted enjoying a walk through the streets of London. The 36-year-old last featured in the 2025 IPL, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).Kohli finished the season as the tournament’s leading run-scorer for his franchise, amassing 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. With eight half-centuries to his name, he played a pivotal role in helping RCB clinch their maiden IPL trophy under the leadership of Rajat Patidar.Since the tournament concluded in early June, Kohli has been residing in London with his family. On Sunday, August 17, a fan account (@KohliSensation) of the Delhi-born cricketer shared a video on X where he was spotted roaming the city with Anushka and sharing a laugh with the locals.Watch the video here:The ace batter is next expected to be part of India’s away tour for the three-match ODI series against Australia in October.“Something forced him” - Karsan Ghavri’s massive statement on Virat Kohli’s retirementFormer India cricketer Karsan Ghavri has made a strong statement about Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old had announced his decision to step away from the format in May, ahead of the recently concluded five-match away Test series against England.Speaking on Vickey Lalwani’s YouTube channel in a video released on Friday, August 15, Ghavri said:&quot;He [Kohli] should have definitely continued playing for India easily, probably for another couple of years. But something really forced him to retire. And unfortunately, when he retired, he was not even given a farewell by the BCCI. Such players, such a great player who has done such great service to BCCI, India cricket and Indian fans, should be given a grand and fabulous farewell.&quot;Virat Kohli retired as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, compiling 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, which included 31 fifties and 30 centuries.