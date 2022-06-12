Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wow netizens with their beach pictures from ongoing vacation

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli is currently vacationing with his family after the completion of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Kohli took to his Instagram account earlier today (June 12) to share a picture of himself chilling at the beach.

The 33-year-old is currently enjoying a break from cricket post this year's cash-rich league and is having a gala time alongside his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

He posted on Instagram:

Anushka also gave fans a glimpse of their holiday by sharing photographs on her social media accounts.

She wrote on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was under the scanner during IPL 2022 due to his lack of form with the bat. The right-hander struggled to score runs consistently and finished with 341 runs from 16 games. He surprisingly had an underwhelming strike rate of 115.99 to his name in the edition.

He was rested from India's ongoing five-match T20I home series against South Africa. The 33-year-old will be keen to make a strong comeback after the short break as he aims to get out of his lean patch.

Virat Kohli set to return to action in India's tour of England

Virat Kohli scored 218 runs in four Tests last year (Credit: Getty Images)

The former India captain is all set to make his cricketing return with the team's impending tour of England. He has been named in India's squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against the hosts, scheduled to be played from July 1 at Edgbaston.

Following the Test match, the two cricketing giants will lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

India's squad for England Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

