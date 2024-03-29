Virat Kohli asked RCB owners to honor women's team at Unbox event: Kate Cross 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women's team all-rounder Kate Cross has revealed that it was Virat Kohli who urged the franchise owners to honor the women's team at the RCB Unbox event held on March 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 17. Batting first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs as Sophie Molineux claimed 3/20 - all her three wickets coming in one over. In the chase, Bengaluru cruised to victory in 19.3 overs.

The triumph marked the first instance of either the men's or the women's RCB team winning the Indian T20 league. At the RCB Unbox event, the men's team showed their appreciation for the women's side by giving them a guard of honor.

"The owner got the text from Virat Kohli saying, we should honor the girls on Sunday," RCB all-rounder Cross told BBC, according to a social media post by Female Cricket.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title, there was more individual glory as well for the team. All-rounder Ellyse Perry walked away with the Orange Cap for scoring 347 runs in nine matches at an average of 69.40 and a strike rate of 125.72.

Also, Shreyanka Patil won the Purple Cap for claiming 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.08, with two four-wicket hauls to show for her efforts.

RCB will have high hopes from Virat Kohli in IPL 2024

Speaking of Kohli, he will again be crucial for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fortunes as they look to emulate the women's team. RCB are yet to win the IPL even once, although they have come close on a few occasions.

Kohli was dismissed for 21 in RCB's IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He came up with a Player of the Match performance in the four-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 35-year-old smashed 77 off 49 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes, as RCB chased down 177 in 19.2 overs.

During the course of his match-winning knock against Punjab Kings, Kohli created another record, becoming the first Indian batter to register 100 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. He will be in action when RCB face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, March 29.