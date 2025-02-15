"Virat Kohli is behind it" - Former Indian batter's massive statement on RCB's captaincy decision for IPL 2025

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli would have played a major role in Rajat Patidar being appointed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain for IPL 2025. While there were speculations about the possibility of Kohli returning to the helm, the franchise announced Patidar as their captain two days back (February 13).

Patidar has been with RCB since 2021 and played a crucial role in the side's come-from-behind playoff qualification last year. Meanwhile, Kohli has captained RCB in 143 games, winning 66 and losing 70.

Speaking about the RCB captaincy decision on his YouTube channel, Kaif said [via India Today]:

"I was a little surprised. I thought Virat Kohli would lead RCB, given they did not retain Faf du Plessis. I thought Kohli was effectively running RCB. Even if he is not the captain of the side, it is his job to tell the management to buy certain players and back them. So, if Patidar has become captain, Virat Kohli is behind it."

He added:

"That franchise has not won a single trophy in 18 years, but Kohli is still with them. That's how much RCB respect him; that's how much RCB value Virat's brand."

Patidar was one of only three players RCB retained ahead of the 2025 IPL auction, along with Kohli and Yash Dayal. The 31-year-old recently led Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), with the side finishing runners-up in the former.

"He must have wanted to focus on his batting" - Mohammad Kaif

Kohli was in red-hot form with the bat in IPL 2024. [Credit: Getty]

Mohammad Kaif feels Virat Kohli must have declined the option of becoming RCB captain once again to focus on his batting.

The 36-year-old was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69. Kohli retired from T20Is following India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup, meaning the IPL could be the lone tournament he plays in the shortest format henceforth.

"If Kohli did not become the captain and Rajat Patidar did, then certainly he is behind that. Kohli is 37; he must have wanted to focus on his batting and wanted a young player to lead the side, keeping the franchise's future in mind. But it will be difficult for Patidar," said Kaif.

RCB have been among the most consistent sides over the past five years, qualifying for the playoffs in all but the 2023 season. Yet, they are still searching for their elusive IPL title, having finished runners-up thrice.

