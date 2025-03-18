Virat Kohli cheerfully throws balls to fans in the stands during RCB Unbox event 2025 [Watch]

Star batter Virat Kohli was the centre of attraction during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Unbox event 2025 on Monday, March 17. The event was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With the RCB players engaging in a training session and fun challenges such as catching and six-hitting, the event also had several music performances to entertain the fans. The Chinnaswamy Stadium was packed with fans who were present to witness the Unbox event ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

During the event, the RCB players walked across the stadium in a lap of honor for the fans. Virat Kohli was seen cheerfully throwing balls to fans in the stands for them to take away along with a few other teammates.

The moment can be seen in a video posted by a fan (@mufaddal_vohra) on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below -

The players, along with Virat Kohli, can also be seen sporting the new RCB jersey during the event. They are set to begin their IPL 2025 campaign in the opening game of the season against defending champions KKR in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

RCB aim for maiden title in IPL 2025

RCB are among the three teams who have never won the IPL even once despite being a part of the league from the inaugural season in 2008. They have made the finals thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but failed to get over the finish line on all three occasions.

While they did manage to make the playoffs last year, they faced a defeat in the Eliminator and crashed out of the tournament. The franchise has opted to go with a new strategy this time around, putting their faith in a young leader by announcing Rajat Patidar as captain for the IPL 2025 season.

The team is filled with big names such as Virat Kohli himself along with the likes of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Tim David in the batting department. They have also attempted to strengthen their bowling by bringing in experienced pacers such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB will be eager to go the distance this time around as their quest for a maiden IPL title continues as yet another season approaches.

