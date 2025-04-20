Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal pull off a rare feat while running between the wickets in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal put on a show, running four runs off a delivery in their game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 20. The two teams are facing off at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli previously played alongside each other for two seasons between 2019 and 2021. The duo had then chased down 181 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) without losing a wicket. The pair were also involved in an unbeaten 83-run partnership against RR in their most recent win this season.

During the game against PBKS, the two RCB batters picked up four runs by running between the wickets. On the last ball of the third over, Padikkal tucked Arshdeep Singh's delivery on the legside and ran hard. The ball was stopped short of the boundary, but the pair ensured it didn't cost them by running four.

Here's a video of the same:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings to register their fifth win of the season

Devdutt Padikkal scored 61 runs in 35 deliveries, scoring five boundaries and four sixes - Source: Getty

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first in Mullanpur, RCB restricted the hosts, PBKS, to just 157/6 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17) and Shashank Singh (31 off 33) were the two top scorers for the hosts.

In pursuit of the total, RCB completed their fifth win this season. They completed the chase in the 19th over, winning by seven wickets. Virat Kohli (73 off 54) and Jitesh Sharma (11 off eight) remained unbeaten, with Padikkal contributing with a 35-ball 61.

